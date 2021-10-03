Rich Communication Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Rich Communication Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

— Rich Communication Services Market 2018

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is richer, provides phonebook polling (for service discovery), and transmit in-call multimedia.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Rich Communication Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Rich Communication Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia pacific region is expected to be the major market for rich communication services followed by the Europe region. The growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by countries including the china, India and japan which have witnessed major adoption of this services during forecast period and are hub of large as well as start-ups vendors in the region. These services has high penetration Spain and south Korea and other countries which has incorporated these services such as Germany, Mexico, Argentina, the U.S., France, Brazil, Romania and Colombia

The global Rich Communication Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Rich Communication Services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Acme Packet

Nokia

D2 Technologies

Deutsche Telekom

Genband

Huawei

Infinite Convergence

LG

Mavenir

Metaswitch Networks

Movistar

Neusoft

Summit Tech

Vodafone

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chat

Content sharing

VoIP

IP video call

File transfer

Social presence sharing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise user

Consumer

