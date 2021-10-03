Smart Metering Software Market Growth with New Projects and Investment Analysis, Trends, Competitive Market Share by Major Companies Accenture, Atlas Energy Systems, Honeywell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, NewFound Energy, Oracle Corporation, OSIsoft, SAP, SIEMENS

Widespread trend of IoT has resulted in increased adoption smart/intelligent devices/systems leading to generation of large amount of data. The data attained from these systems is highly critical to the organizations. In the energy & utility landscape the data generated from smart grids and meters is also very vital to the industry players. The smart metering software is one such software that facilitates the energy & utility companies to enhance their business efficiency through remote operation, management and monitoring of the smart meters.

The “Global Smart Metering Software Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Metering Software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Metering Software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, application, industry vertical and geography. The global Smart Metering Software market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Metering Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Utilities across the globe, such as water, electricity and gas are deploying smart meters in order to accurately record their respective usage. This has significantly reduced the cost of labor for monitoring and reporting of energy usage. This growth in the deployment of smart meters across the utility industry is expected to have a positive influence on the smart metering software market. Furthermore, the smart metering software market is also likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped geographic markets and growing awareness among the developing regions.

Key Vendors:

Accenture LLP

Atlas Energy Systems, LLC

Honeywell

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr

NewFound Energy Ltd

Oracle Corporation

OSIsoft, LLC

SAP

SIEMENS AG

The report also includes the profiles of key Smart Metering Software companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global Smart Metering Software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, application and industry vertical. Based deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises and cloud. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as water metering, thermal energy metering, electricity metering, gas metering and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as oil & gas, energy & power and utilities.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Metering Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart Metering Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Metering Software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Smart Metering Software market.

