Surety Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2027 by Leading Companies: American Financial Group, AmTrust Financial Services, Chubb Limited, CNA Financial Corporation

The global surety market at US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28.77 Bn by 2027.



Surety Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Surety Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Contract Surety Bonds deliver financial security as well as construction assurance on construction and building projects by guaranteeing the project owner that the contractor is competent to accomplish the work and will pay certain subcontractors, material suppliers, and laborers. These bonds are used principally in the construction industry. The growth of both public and private construction sector coupled with stringent government regulations for contract surety bonds, the market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

Global Surety Market – Company Profiles

American Financial Group, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

Chubb Limited

CNA Financial Corporation

Crum & Forster

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

HCC Insurance Holdings

IFIC Surety Group

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

The Travelers Indemnity Company

An exclusive Surety Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Surety Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Surety Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Surety Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

GLOBAL SURETY MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Bond Type

Contract Surety Bond

Commercial Surety Bond

Fidelity Surety Bond

Court Surety Bond

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia South Korea China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



