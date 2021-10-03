Surgical Catheters Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023
This report studies the global Surgical Catheters market status and forecast, categorizes the global Surgical Catheters market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Teleflex
BD
B.Braun
Smiths Medical
Cook Medical
Terumo
Smith & Nephew
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson
Edwards Lifesciences
St Jude Medical
GE Healthcare
3M Healthcare
C.R. Bard
Bard Medical
Hollister
Coloplast
Boston Scientific
NIPRO Medical Corporation
AngioDynamics
ConvaTec
Tongda
Kelong Medical
Shuguang Jianshi
Bestway Medical
Apexmed International
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cardiovascular Catheters
Urology Catheters
Gastrointestinal Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
Ophthalmic Catheters
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Physical Examination & Diagnosis
Drug Injection
Waste Drain Out
Surgical Assistanta
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Surgical Catheters Market Research Report 2018
1 Surgical Catheters Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surgical Catheters
1.2 Surgical Catheters Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Surgical Catheters Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Surgical Catheters Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Cardiovascular Catheters
1.2.4 Urology Catheters
1.2.5 Gastrointestinal Catheters
1.2.6 Neurovascular Catheters
1.2.7 Ophthalmic Catheters
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Global Surgical Catheters Segment by Application
1.3.1 Surgical Catheters Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Physical Examination & Diagnosis
1.3.3 Drug Injection
1.3.4 Waste Drain Out
1.3.5 Surgical Assistant
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Surgical Catheters Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Surgical Catheters Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Surgical Catheters (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Surgical Catheters Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Surgical Catheters Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
