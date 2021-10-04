Aerial Imaging Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025 – Lead By Eagle View Technologies, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, GeoVantage

Growing adoption of digital aerial imagery in urban planning and increasing popularity of location-based services are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of aerial imaging market whereas rising concern over privacy, public safety, and national security act as a restraining factor for this market. Technologies such as GIS and LiDAR systems will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Aerial imaging helps to provide images of ground surfaces which are taken from higher places with the help of cameras. Cameras are mounted on various air vehicles such as helicopters, airships, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles which are used for taking images. Aerial imaging is done using limited patented technologies to deliver the finest quality and detail of every feature.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Fugro N.V.

2. NRC Group ASA

3. Nearmap ltd

4. Eagle View Technologies, Inc.

5. Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC.

6. Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

7. Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

8. GeoVantage Inc.

9. Kucera International Inc.

10. High Eye Aerial Imaging

This market research report administers a broad view of the Aerial Imaging market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Aerial Imaging market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Aerial Imaging market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Aerial Imaging market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aerial Imaging market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Aerial Imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

