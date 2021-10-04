Market Analysis Research Report on “Amazon’s Patent Deployment Strategies for Artificial Intelligence and Its M and A Analysis” has been added to orbis research database.

Amazon Technologies started as an online bookshop and has been devoted to developing in-house technologies, making strategic investment in startups, and acquiring other companies to fulfill its promise of putting the customer first. These efforts have successfully turned Amazon Technologies into an e-commerce company and a cloud platform provider. In the wake of the widespread adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in emerging applications, which has imposed a significant impact on the industry, the company has spared no effort to invest in AI so as to seize the market opportunity. This report provides an overview of the technology and patent deployment of Amazon pertaining to AI; analyzes Amazon’s patent portfolios in the areas of neural networks, genetic algorithm, knowledge engineering, fuzzy logic, machine learning, and natural language processing; examines its recent investments and M&A activities to better understand the company’s strategic deployment in AI for the future.

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2392630

Amazon’s patent portfolios in AI and includes its patent distribution by field, technology, and intelligence application

Overview of Amazon’s investments and includes its patent distribution in emerging fields

Amazon AI patents’ six key technology and three intelligent application matrix

Analysis of implications behind Amazon’s investments and M&A activities for the period 2013-2017

2lemetry, Amazon, Amiato, Angel.ai, Annapurna Labs, AppThwack, Biba, Body Labs, Cloud9 IDE, Clusterk, Comixology, DefinedCrowd, Do, Double Helix Games, Elemental Technologies, Embodied, Emvantage Payments, Evi, GameSparks, Goodreads, GraphiqHarvest.ai, Ivona Text-To-Speech, KITT, Liquavista, NICE, OpenDNA, Orbeus, Rooftop Media, Safaba Translation Solutions, Shoefitr, Souq.com, TenMarks Education, Thinkbox Software, Twitch, United States Patent and Trademark Office, Whole Foods Market, World Intellectual Property Organization

Get the DISCOUNT on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2392630

Table of Content:

1.Company History

2.Patent Deployment

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Field

2.2.2 Analysis by Core Technology

2.2.3 Intelligent Applications

2.3.4 Matrix Analysis of AI Technology with Intelligent Applications

3.Analysis of Amazon’s Investment Projects

4. Analysis of Amazon’s M&A Activity

5. MIC Perspectives

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

List Of Tables:

Figure 1 Amazon’s Business Model Built around Customer Experience

Figure 2 Amazon’s Revenue Breakdowns by Business Unit, 2012 – 2016

Figure 3 Amazon’s Patent Count by Field

Table 1 Amazon’s Patent Counts by Technology, 2006 – 2017

Table 2 Patent Count by Application, 2006 – 2017

Table 3 Matrix Analysis of Amazon’s AI Core Technologies with Intelligent Applications

Table 4 Amazon’s Investments in Emerging Application Areas, 2013 – 2017

Get the More Information @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/amazons-patent-deployment-strategies-for-artificial-intelligence-and-its-m-and-a-analysis

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]