Analysis of Blockchain Patents and Their Applications in China: Bank of China, Beijing Yunzi, Best Wise International Computing, Blockchain Application Research Center, Bubi Technologies, Centrin Cloud Finance & Data Technology, China Ledger Alliance, China Unicom

Blockchain has gained worldwide prominence in recent years due to Bitcoin. It relies on encryption for security and distributed computer technology. Instead of counting on a third party, it stores, validates, transmits, and exchanges data over a distributed network, thereby delivering trusted and value at a very low cost. To get a head start in blockchain standardization and patents, the Chinese government has encouraged the industry, academia, and research institutes to develop related technologies and apply for patents. As a result, the number of blockchain patents has surged. This report looks into the main applications of blockchain, key blockchain technologies developed and deployed by leading vendors such as Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi, Huawei, SinoChain, Bubi Technologies, IBM, and Intel.

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2362101

Top Companies:

Alibaba, Bank of America, Bank of China, Beijing Yunzi, Best Wise International Computing, Blockchain Application Research Center, Bubi Technologies, Centrin Cloud Finance & Data Technology, China Ledger Alliance, China Unicom, China UnionPay, China United Network Communications, Fidelity Investment, Financial Blockchain Consortium, Fubon Financial Holding, Huawei, IBM, Intel, iPaynow, Jiangsu Tongfudun Science and Technology, MasterCard, MediaTek, Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute, Modernity Financial Holdings, Nasdaq, One Connect, RChain Technology, SinoChain, State Intellectual Property Office of the People’s Republic of China, Sony, Tencent, VeChai, VIA Technologies, Walmart, WeBank, World Intellectual Property Organization, Xiaomi, Yunphant

Table of Content:

1.Introduction to Technology

2.Patent Deployment

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Patent Counts by Field and Year of Publication

2.2.2 Patent Counts by Field and Assignee Country

2.2.3 Patent Counts by Field and Assignee Organization

2.2.4 Patent Counts by Technology and Year of Publication

2.2.5 Patent Counts by Technology and Assignee Country

2.2.6 Patent Counts by Technology and Patent Organization

2.2.7 Cross-reference of Application and Year of Publication

2.2.8 Cross-analysis of Application and Patent Organization

3. MIC Perspectives

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

Get the DISCOUNT on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2362101

List Of Tables:

List of Topics

Introduction of blockchain technology and its two main application categories

Analysis of 1,179 patents pertaining to blockchain technology that were filed to the SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office of the People’s Republic of China)

Detailed analysis of patent counts by field, by technology, and by application, each of which is sorted further by year of patent publication and by assignee country

The detailed profile of patent counts of startups (VeChia, One Connect, etc.), established enterprises (Tencent, Huawei, Alibaba, Intel, IBM, etc.), and payment service providers (Bank of China, MasterCard, etc.) by applications in the administration, payment, commerce, finance, operation, and service industries

List of Tables

Table 1 Patent Counts by Field and Year of Publication

Table 2 Patent Counts by Field and Assignee Country

Table 3 Patent Counts by Field and Assignee Organization

Table 4 Patent Counts by Technology and Year of Publication

Table 5 Patent Counts by Technology and Assignee Country

Table 6 Patent Counts by Technology and Assignee Organization

Table 7 Patent Counts by Application and Year of Publication

Table 8 Patent Counts by Application and Assignee Organization

Browse the Complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/analysis-of-blockchain-patents-and-their-applications-in-china

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]