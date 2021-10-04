Artificial Heart Market to 2025 – SynCardia Systems, LLC, BiVACOR Inc., CARMAT, Cleveland Heart, Inc., ABIOMED, ON-X LIFE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Abbott, Cirtec, Thoratec Corporation

The artificial heart market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artificial heart market based on system. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall artificial heart market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Heart market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The rise in the number of cardiac disorders along with an increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the artificial heart market in the coming years. Improper lifestyle, leading to deteriorating cardiac condition is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period for the manufacturers of artificial heart.

Artificial hearts are being used to help patients with total heart failure live normal lives past their life expectancy time line, or to help patients survive until their transplant date either by replacing the heart completely or by replacing the ventricles. The device is surgically implanted in the chest in order to help in the functioning of a deteriorating heart. An artificial heart may also be used temporarily and is removed once the heart starts functioning normally. In cases where the damage is severe, the biological heart is completely replaced with the artificial heart. An artificial heart is powered by either compressed air or electricity.

The artificial heart market report also includes the profiles of key artificial heart manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the artificial heart market are SynCardia Systems, LLC, BiVACOR Inc., CARMAT, Cleveland Heart, Inc., ABIOMED, ON-X LIFE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Abbott, Cirtec, Thoratec Corporation, and MyLVAD, among others.

The global artificial heart market is segmented on the basis of system and geography. Based on system, the market is segmented as, artificial heart, power supply and others. The artificial heart is further classified as, Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) and total artificial heart. The power supply is categorized as, internal battery and external battery.

The “Global Artificial Heart Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial heart market with detailed market segmentation by system and geography.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the artificial heart market in the coming years, due to technological advancements as well as improved treatment of cardiac conditions in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to record substantial demand for artificial heart market during the forecast period, due to the rise in geriatric population in various Asian countries.

The artificial heart market report analyzes factors affecting artificial heart market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.