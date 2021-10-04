Automotive Augmented Reality Market Offers Worldwide Great Growth Potential and Efficiency by 2027 – Bosch GmBH, DENSO, Garmin, Microsoft, Nippon Seiki

The New Report “Automotive Augmented Reality Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The consistent evolution of the augmented reality technology has had its impacts on the automotive industry too. The rapidly evolving demands for the AR technology in the automotive sector ensures and focuses on driver safety. The headup displays (HUDs) provide comfort for the driver for reading the things displayed as well as provide a comprehensive vision to surrounding factors. The HUDs are equipped with transparent displays and guide the driver on the path and the directions without altering their line of sight.

Advancements in the display glass technology coupled with proliferating demands for driver assistance systems are anticipated to drive the global automotive augmented reality market during the forecast period. Higher technological integration costs is a major restraining factor for the automotive augmented reality market. Increasing measures by automotive OEMs to ensure driver safety and guidance system integrations is providing new opportunities to the market players operating in the automotive augmented reality market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Bosch GmBH, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. , NVIDIA Corporation, Pioneer Corporation , Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen, Yazaki Corporation

The global Automotive Augmented Reality market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global automotive augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of function, sensor technology, digital technology and level of autonomous driving. Based on function, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented into AR HUD with Navigation, AR HUD with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), AR HUD with Standard Functions, AR HUD with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Advanced AR HUD. On the basis of sensor technology, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented into LiDAR, Radar, Sensor Fusion and CCD/CMOS Image Sensors. Further, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of digital technology into TFTLCD and other advanced technologies. The automotive augmented reality market on the basis of the level of autonomous driving is classified into fully autonomous and semiautonomous.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Augmented Reality market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

