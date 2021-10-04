Automotive HUD Market Growing Rapidly by 2027 – Lead by Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH, Pioneer, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, Visteon and Yazaki

This market research report provides a big picture on “Automotive HUD Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Automotive HUD Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Automotive head up display (HUD) refers to a transparent display that projects the map and several other information on the windshield of the vehicle. The HUD takes information related to the vehicle’s information from OBD port and entertainment, map, call related information from the phone. The idea to mount an HUD on the dashboard in front of the driver’s seat is to minimize the distraction of infotainment system placed on the middle of the dashboard and ensure safety on the road. The technology is increasingly being used in luxury cars and expected to be used in mid segment vehicles.

Technology is developing faster in the automotive industry. Demand for advancement in vehicle experience is rising rapidly, which is driving the automotive HUD market. Rise in awareness about road safety, increase in demand for connected vehicles, growing luxury, and mid segment automobile market in emerging countries are also driving the automotive HUD market. Larger space required in the cockpit to set the HUD system, along with the need for luminance, brightness lead to high power consumption, which are the restraining factors of the automotive HUD market. However, increased demand for the autonomous, semiautonomous & electric vehicle and voice operated HUD system is creating opportunities for the automotive HUD market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Continental Automotive GmbH

2. DENSO CORPORATION

3. HARMAN International

4. Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

5. Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

6. Pioneer Corporation.

7. Renesas Electronics Corporation

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. Visteon Corporation

10. Yazaki Corporation

The global automotive HUD market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as combiner HUD and windshield HUD. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD (AR HUD). Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive HUD Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive HUD Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive HUD in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive HUD market.

The Automotive HUD Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

What our report offers:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Automotive HUD Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive HUD, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

