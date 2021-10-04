Automotive Infotainment OS 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Infotainment OS Market 2019

Automotive infotainment is the blend of entertainment and information systems in automobiles. An infotainment system includes in-vehicle navigation, audio, video and internet. It also includes embedded and mobile navigation systems, telematics systems and video systems that are used by passengers or when the car is parked. These infotainment work on the operating systems or the platforms provided by the OS vendors. The infotainment OS facilitate in providing benefits of infotainment systems such as increased driver productivity, improved routing and scheduling, and reduced operating costs. In addition, continuous innovation in wireless communication services and technology has paved the way for the growth of automotive infotainment OS.

In 2018, the global Automotive Infotainment OS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Infotainment OS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Infotainment OS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BlackBerry

Green Hills Software

Alphabet

Wind River Systems

Microsoft

Continental

MontaVista Software

Mentor Graphics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

QNX

Microsoft

Linux

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Infotainment OS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Infotainment OS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

