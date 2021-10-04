Bisphenol-A Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bisphenol-A Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database.

Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound with the chemical formula (CH3)2C(C6H4OH)2 belonging to the group of diphenylmethane derivatives and bisphenols, with two hydroxyphenyl groups. It is a colorless solid that is soluble in organic solvents, but poorly soluble in water. BPA is a starting material for the synthesis of plastics, primarily certain polycarbonates and epoxy resins, as well as some polysulfones and certain niche materials. BPA-based plastic is clear and tough, and is made into a variety of common consumer goods, such as plastic bottles including water bottles, sports equipment, CDs, and DVDs. Epoxy resins containing BPA are used to line water pipes, as coatings on the inside of many food and beverage cans and in making thermal paper such as that used in sales receipts.

Bisphenol A is extensively used in the production of polycarbonate plastics. Polycarbonate plastics are widely used in the production of food and beverage containers, impact resistant eye glass lenses, streetlight globes, medical devices, electrical and electronic components, household appliances, automotive parts, telephones, and safety and sports helmets. Besides this, polycarbonate sheets are used in signboards, windows and window protection, roofing structures, walkways, greenhouses, and construction glazing and skylights. The increasing construction activities, and production of automotive; medical devices, tools and equipment; and containers, bottles and canned packaging for food and beverage packaging, around the world, has led to the rise in demand for polycarbonate plastics, which is driving the demand for BPA to produce polycarbonate plastics.

It is found that BPA application in the plastics used in food containers, baby toys, water bottles, etc. can cause health hazards to babies, as well as adults. The studies revealed that use of BPA-based products in such products can cause variety of health issues, from prostate cancer and breast cancer to early puberty, decreased fertility, neurological problems, and changes immune system. With all such increasing concerns among the consumers, the demand for BPA free products has started increasing, which is likely to serve as a restraint for the market.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market and is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Growing industrial applications of BPA products, primarily in countries, such as, China, India, and Japan, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific BPA market. With the increasing investments and rapid growth in the industries, such as food and beverage, electronic devices, etc. and boom in construction activities in the region, the application of bisphenol A is expected to increase in the production of food and beverages containers, polycarbonate sheets and electronic devices, further driving the market demand during the forecast period. Besides this, North America and Europe are expected to register moderate growth, with significant applications of BPA in automotive and wind energy sectors, during the forecast period.

Global Bisphenol-A market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bisphenol-A.

This report researches the worldwide Bisphenol-A market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.This study categorizes the global Bisphenol-A breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bisphenol-A capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bisphenol-A manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bisphenol-A :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

