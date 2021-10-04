Board Games Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Asmodee Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix, Hasbro and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Board Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Board Games Market
Board games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. It also includes cards and dice games. Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand, and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market.
These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period. The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years. This report focuses on the global Board Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Board Games development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Asmodee Editions,
Goliath B.V.,
Grand Prix,
Hasbro,
Ravensburger
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tabletop
Card and Dice Games
Collectible Card Games
Miniature Games
RPGs
Market segment by Application, split into
Offline Retail
Online Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Board Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Board Games development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
