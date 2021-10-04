Bone Cement Market Worth to be US$ 1,414.1 Million and Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2025 Studied in New Research | Company Profiles, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker

Osteoporosis is a medical condition, characterized by low bone density along with deterioration of bone tissue. Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures. On an average, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures worldwide, i.e. an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. Osteoporosis is said to be a global problem being experienced by around 10 million adults. The cases of osteoporosis has been increasing rapidly in the young as well as the aged population. The ratio between male and female is 1:4. According to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. Thus, this is a rising factor for the growth of market.

Research and Development Activities for Product Innovation

Bone Cement is being used for in arthroplasty procedures for over four decades for the purpose of total joint replacement prosthesis to periprosthetic bone. Injectable form of bone cement is being used for various applications in vertebroplasty. However, factors such as porosity, viscosity, radiopacifiers, sterilization, biocompatibility and presence of antibiotic additives and mixing methods are known to affect the clinical performance of bone cements. Adverse effects of bone cement such as, cardiopulmonary complications, hypersensitivity to components such as benzoyl peroxide and presence of methylmethacrylate prove to be a major drawback to the use of bone cements. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Market: DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Tecres, Heraeus Holding, Teknimed, Osteopoeriss LLC.

The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as to new product launch, product approvals and strategic approaches by key players in the market.

Product Insights

The global bone cement market by type was led by polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment. In 2017, the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment held a largest market share of 47.1% of the bone cement market, by type. The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to extensive use of PMMA in various orthopedic procedures such as arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, and verteboplasty.

Application Insights

The bone cement market by application was segmented into broplasty, arthroplasty, and kyphoplasty. The arthroplasty segment held the largest share of the market, by applicatin. The arthoplasty is likely to dominate in the forecast period owing to the increasing numbers of the procedures among which procedures for hip and knees are performed majorly.

End User Insights

The bone cement market by end user is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to drive market due to the advanced treatments offered by the hospitals and clinics are the first aid providers to the patients.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bone cement industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below;

2018: In January, 2018, Heraeus Medical made bone cement direct available in the United States. This move provides an opportunity for the surgeons in US to offer better service to the patients.

2018: In February, 2018, Heraeus Medical introduced innovations to its existing PALACOS product portfolio. The innovation includes, medium viscosity bone cement PALACOS MV variations, along with two mixing systems, PALAMIX and PALABOWL. The enhancement of product has helped the company to strengthen its product offering.

BONE CEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

By Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Bone Cement Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

