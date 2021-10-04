Brand Drugs Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — A medication (also referred to as medicine, pharmaceutical drug, or simply drug) is a drug used to diagnose, cure, treat, or prevent disease. Drug therapy (pharmacotherapy) is an important part of the medical field and relies on the science of pharmacology for continual advancement and on pharmacy for appropriate management.

The global Brand Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Brand Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Brand Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brand Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Brand Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Brand Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. (MSD)

Novartis

AbbVie

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Teva

Bayer

Novo Nordisk

Allergan

Shire

Boehringer Ingelheim

Takeda

Market size by Product

Biopharmaceutical

Chemistry Medicine

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brand Drugs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Brand Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Biopharmaceutical

1.4.3 Chemistry Medicine

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Brand Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Brand Drugs Market Size

2.1.1 Global Brand Drugs Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Brand Drugs Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Brand Drugs Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Brand Drugs Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Brand Drugs Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Brand Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Brand Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Brand Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Brand Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Brand Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Brand Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Brand Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Brand Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Brand Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Brand Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Brand Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Brand Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Brand Drugs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Brand Drugs Revenue by Product

4.3 Brand Drugs Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Brand Drugs Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Brand Drugs by Countries

6.1.1 North America Brand Drugs Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Brand Drugs Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Brand Drugs by Product

6.3 North America Brand Drugs by End User

……Continued

