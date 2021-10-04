Brewery Equipment Market growth prospects, In depth analysis and Competitive Strategies to 2027 | ALFA LAVAL , GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft , Krones AG , Paul Mueller Company , Praj Industries , Meura , Della Toffola SpA

Brewing is the process of making beer which is a fermented, alcoholic beverage made from grains. The most commonly used grain for brewing is barley, but there are others including wheat, rye, and oats. This extensive process of brewing can be executed with the help of brewery equipment. The brewing process consists of various steps, and each method requires specific equipment to perform the task of brewing so the choice of equipment may vary based on the volume of processing or as per customized demand of the beer being produced. Increase in consumption of beer globally is expected to fuel the brewery equipment market.

Increase in the consumption of beer globally is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for brewery equipment market. Moreover, growing usage of microbreweries and brewpubs across the globe is expected to fuel the market of brewing equipment. Furthermore, continuous innovation in the brewery equipment the prominent players in this field are focusing on the expansion of business by installing new brewery plants across the globe which is also projected to influence the brewery equipment market significantly.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. ALFA LAVAL

2. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

3. Krones AG

4. Paul Mueller Company

5. Praj Industries

6. Meura

7. Della Toffola SpA

8. Criveller Group

9. KASPAR SCHULZ

10. Hypro Group

The “Global Brewery Equipment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in – depth study of the brewery equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of brewery equipment market with detailed market segmentation by mode of operation, brewery type, equipment type and geography. The global brewery equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading brewery equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global brewery equipment market is segmented on the basis of mode of operation, brewery type and equipment type. Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into manual, automatic and semi – automatic. On the basis of the brewery type the market is segmented into macro brewery and craft brewery. On the basis of the equipment type the market is segmented into macro brewery equipment and craft brewery equipment.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global brewery equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The brewery equipment market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting brewery equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the brewery equipment market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF OPERATION

8. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BREWERY TYPE

9. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT TYPE

10. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. BREWERY EQUIPMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

