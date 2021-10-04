BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database.

Bring Your Own Device Office (BYOD) refers to a policy that some companies allow employees to bring their own laptops, tablet PCs, smart phones and other mobile terminal devices to office space, and use these devices to obtain company internal information and use enterprise franchise applications.

Increasing demand for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market in mid-to-large sized businesses and small businesses coupled with the increasing number of these facilities is expected to result in the growth of the market. In additionï¼Œchange in lifestyle and requirement of working have led to expansion of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market. Demand for BYOD in Asia Pacific is increasing rapidly due to the growing use of tablets and smartphones and their subsequent impact on IT. Though a large number of employees in this region mainly use their own devices for work purpose, there is a lack of formalized policy that supports BYOD. This may hinder demand in the forthcoming years.

Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market size will increase to 337500 Million US$ by 2025, from 94200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).

This report researches the worldwide BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.This study categorizes the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IBM

Cisco Systems

Good Technology

Alcatel-Lucen

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Breakdown Data by Type

Tablets

Smartphones

Laptops

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Breakdown Data by Application

Mid-to-Large Sized Businesses

Small Businesses

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

