Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.

Cloud infrastructure services are the services being offered by IT vendors specifically for cloud deployment. These services are IaaS, PaaS, CDN/ADN, Managed Hosting, and Colocation Services. The major vendors in this market are IBM, Cisco, Salesforce, Equinix, AT&T and others which offer cloud base services to envelop the whole private, public and community cloud spectrum. The infrastructure services can reduce the costs involved in buying, installing, upgrading, and maintaining the tools and services. The movement to the cloud based infrastructure services provides an elastic, scale, easy entry and lower per person access costs.

In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market size was 71200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 153800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Salesforce.Com

AT&T, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)

Managed Hosting

Colocation Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.5.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

1.5.4 Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)

1.5.5 Managed Hosting

1.5.6 Colocation Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size

2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Infrastructure Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Infrastructure Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Equinix, Inc.

12.2.1 Equinix, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.2.4 Equinix, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Equinix, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Google Inc.

12.3.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.3.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.4 International Business Machines Corporation

12.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Salesforce.Com

12.5.1 Salesforce.Com Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.5.4 Salesforce.Com Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Salesforce.Com Recent Development

12.6 AT&T, Inc.

12.6.1 AT&T, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.6.4 AT&T, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AT&T, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

12.7.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction

12.7.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)

