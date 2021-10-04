Construction Bid Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Construction Bid Software Market 2019
A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.
In 2018, the global Construction Bid Software Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
iSqFt Holdings
Chetu
Sage Software
Pantera Global Technology
Tenderfield
Construction Software Technologies
Bid Planroom
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction Company
General Contractors
Construction Managers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
