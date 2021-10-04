Denim Sales Market Share, Global Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook 2025
The Global Denim market size was 17103.72 Million USD in 2018 and it will be 25647.91 Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR 4.30% from 2018 to 2026.
This report studies the Denim market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Denim market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Denim market include
Vicunha
Canatiba
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim
Santana Textiles
Weiqiao Textile
Partap Group
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Xinlan Group
Artistic Fabric
Foshan Seazon
Cone Denim
Weifang Lantian
Bafang Fabric
KG Denim
Shandong Wantai
Suyin
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Denim in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Denim market is primarily split into
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
