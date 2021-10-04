Doppler Ultrasound Market to 2027 – Siemens, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, Esaote, GENERAL ELECTRIC

The Doppler Ultrasound Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Doppler ultrasound market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Doppler ultrasound market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Advancement in technology of Doppler ultrasound devices and increasing awareness about improved gynecological care for pregnant women are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Rise in the untapped emerging nations is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

A Doppler ultrasound is a non-invasive test, which is used to evaluate the flow of blood through blood vessels by using high frequency of sound waves i.e. ultrasound on the circulating blood cells. A Doppler ultrasound helps to diagnose conditions such as blood clots, poor functioning of valves in leg veins, heart valve defects, congenital heart disease, blocked artery, decrease of blood circulation in legs, bulging arteries, narrowing of an artery for example carotid artery stenosis. Doppler ultrasound is mostly used in pregnancy, and is used to study the blood circulation in baby, uterus, and placenta.

The reports cover key developments in the Doppler ultrasound market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Doppler ultrasound market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Doppler ultrasound in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Doppler ultrasound market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Doppler ultrasound companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Toshiba Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Analogic Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

SAMSUNG

Hitachi, Ltd.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Esaote SpA

The global Doppler ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of portability, application and end user. Based on portability, the Doppler ultrasound market is categorized as, handled and trolley based. Based on application, the Doppler ultrasound market is segmented into obstetrics & gynecology, radiology, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and others. On the basis on end user, the Doppler ultrasound market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Doppler ultrasound market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Doppler ultrasound market in these regions.