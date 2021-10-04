Education Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Dubai International Academy, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, Taaleem, UAE University and more…
Education Market
The education sector comprises establishments that provide instructions and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and for-profit establishments. It includes elementary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, business schools and computer and management training, technical and trade schools, and other schools and instruction and educational support services.
One trend in the market is rising awareness of early education. Early education has been a critical component of children’s development. The growth of the early education market in the UAE has also proliferated due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the criticality of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education in these years.
The key players covered in this study
Dubai International Academy
GEMS Education
Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT)
Taaleem
United Arab Emirates University (UAE University)
Zayed University
With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in the enrollments at various levels, including preK-12, high school, and graduate levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. Parents are increasingly willing to invest money as well as time to help their children get the best start in their lives and make them suitable for fighting in the highly competitive global job market.
This report focuses on the global Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private education
Public education
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12 education
Higher education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
