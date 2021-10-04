Enterprise Storage Systems Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2027| Dell Inc.(EMC Corporation), Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Hitachi Data Systems, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation

Data management has become centric to any organization’s operations, and therefore is supposed to be an extremely critical task. Enterprise storage system involves the use of a storage area network (SAN), rather than a distributed storage system, and includes benefits such as high availability and disaster recovery, data sharing, and efficient, reliable backup and restoration functions, as well as centralized administration and remote support. Through the SAN, multiple paths are created to all data, so that failure of a server never results in a loss of access to critical information.

Rising dependencies of organizations on the data storage systems for operations is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the enterprise storage systems market. Advanced storage technologies emerging in the market are posing a challenge to the growth of enterprise storage systems market. Evolving internet infrastructure and cloud-based storage systems provide new opportunities to the players operating in the enterprise storage systems market.

Leading Enterprise Storage Systems Market Players:

Dell Inc. (Emc Corporation)

2. Fujitsu Ltd.

3. Hewlett Packard Enterprises

4. Hitachi Data Systems

5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6. Ibm Corporation

7. Inspur Group Co. Ltd.

8. Lenovo Corporation

9. Netapp, Inc.

10. Oracle Corporation

Enterprise Storage Systems Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Enterprise Storage Systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Enterprise Storage Systems market.

