Explore why Online Video Platform Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top leading key players like Ooyala , MediaMelon , Akamai technologies, Kaltura

Online video platforms (OVP) are being used for processing and delivering online video content to the desired audience. OVP can be defined as license-based software as a service (SaaS) online video content solutions that permit video creators to ingest, transcode, manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, store, and monetize online video. In addition to host prerecorded, on demand video, some platforms also facilitate users to stream live videos. Media & entertainment companies are increasingly trusting OVPs to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is experiencing growth due to popularity of online videos that are surpassing the traditional way of viewing video content via TV and other channels. Organizations have realized the traction of online videos in media & entertainment sector, and thus, are investing heavily in online video creation, which is primarily driving the growth of this market. Further, increased expenditure on online video advertisement further acts as a driving force for the online video platform market. However, the availability of open source and free online video platform in the market is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are creating lucrative opportunities for the online video platform market.

key players in this market namely, Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. According to application, the market is classified into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. By end users, it is categorized into individual, content creators and brand, and enterprises segments. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global online video platform in media & entertainment market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global online video platform in media & entertainment industry.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 7: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

