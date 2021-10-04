Feed Yeast Global Market anticipated to Grow at CAGR 9% During 2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

With growing concern on Animal Nutrition, the feed yeast market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. In addition to the increasing adoption of pet animals, growing awareness about the livestock health, rising concern on animal nutrition leading to growing demand for healthy meat and other livestock products and increasing compound feed consumption is expected to drive the feed yeast market. Also, increased awareness of feed yeast due to regulations on antibiotic growth promoters, strong performance of livestock market along with low cost of feed yeast will result in surge in demand of feed yeast. However, stringent regulatory framework for the livestock feed products, limited awareness and product availability in undeveloped regions, and environmental concern such as storage conditions will restrict the market growth.

Major market dispersion is leading to the introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has fueled up the share of feed yeast in the global market. All such factors have opened new market opportunities for industrial players to tap the unexplored market horizons. Manufacturers invest in research and technical development and investigative activities to improve existing products and procedures to develop new products. Research and development will lead to development of new product or technology/techniques which will improve the nutritional profile of yeast.

Also, diverse applications are observed to boost the market growth of feed yeast market. Feed yeast act as a natural growth promoter owing to its natural origin. Feed yeast holds a bright spot in feed additives industry space due to their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed yeast is considered as an effective alternative to the conventional antibiotics used in the poultry production. With rising health concerns among the increasing global population coupled with increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with its use in livestock feed are expected to uplift the demand for feed yeast.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc (U.K)

Lesaffre Yeast Corporation (U.S.)

Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands)

Diamond V Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Angelyeast Co., Ltd. (China)

Leiber GmbH (Germany)

Cargill Inc. (Germany)

Alltech, Inc. (U.S.)

and

Lallemand Inc. (Canada) among many others.

Feed Yeast market offers huge growth opportunities for the industrial players. The market is fragmented and marked by the presence of several large and small-scale vendors. The market participants are acquiring small players in the market and collaborating with distributors to meet the global demand. Market players are pouring in million dollars for product innovation. With the increasing demand for healthy livestock products, the demand for Feed Yeast is experiencing a surge. Companies are targeting to capture a substantial share of the market segment by capturing huge consumer base. Strategic product launch and innovations in the existing product line or new product development is the key strategy followed by the manufacturers to create product differentiation among their product offerings.

Huge investments in R&D sector are also adding fuel to this market based on the quality product launch which helps the players in promoting their product. Government certification and approval also plays a very significant role to mark their significance on a global level. With manufacturers aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points from both supply and demand side.

Latest Industry Updates:

December 2017, PMI Nutritional Additives has launched Peloton yeast feed additive to help livestock producers maintain rumen health and digestive efficiency. Peloton yeast feed additive is a thermal stable blend of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae yeast and PMI’s Fulfill feed additive

June 2017, Ohly GmbH has launched a new natural yeast extract for powerful taste and aroma impressions. Ohly SAV-R-FULL is 100% soluble and clean in taste at usage levels typically 50% lower than conventional yeast extracts

July 2016, Lesaffre invested RUB400 million (USD 6.2 million) in a new facility dedicated to the production of Actisaf live yeast at Voronezh Drojjie production plant in Russia and was dedicated to the production of live yeast for animal nutrition and health.

Market Segments:

The global Feed Yeast market has been divided into Type, Form, Livestock and Region.

Based on Type: Spent yeast, Live yeast and others

Based on Form: Dry, Liquid and others

Based on Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants and others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Feed Yeast Market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Feed Yeast market is highly dominated by Europe followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific market generates moderate revenue in Feed Yeast segment due to the increasing demand for feed supplement products among the developed countries of these regions. Also, the increasing consumption of meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region are pushing the growth of the feed yeast market forward. Countries such as Germany, the U.K, the U.S., and China are the major importers of the feed yeast.