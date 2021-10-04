Functional Water Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Functional water is bottled drinking water enhanced with special ingredients like herbs or antioxidants to provide additional health benefits.
Our market research analysts have predicted that based on the application, the flavored functional water segment will account for the maximum share of the flavored water market during the forecast period.
The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the flavored water market. Our analysts have predicted that this region will witness steady growth in its shares by the end of the forecast period.
The global Functional Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Functional Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Functional Water in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Functional Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nestle
The Coca-Cola Company
Danone
New York Spring Water
Pepsico
Kraft Foods
Suntory Beverage & Food
Herbal Water
Hint Water
Sunny Delight Beverage
Mountain Valley Spring Company
Market size by Product
Flavored Functional Water
Unflavored Functional Water
Market size by End User
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Retail Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Functional Water market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Functional Water market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Functional Water companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Functional Water submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
