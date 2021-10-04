Global and Taiwanese ICT Industry and Market, 2018 and Beyond: Dreamscape Immersive, Finisar, Gionee, Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Intel, International Monetary Fund, Leap Motion, Lenovo, LG, Magic Leap, Market Intelligent & Consulting Institute, Meizu, Microsoft, Micro-Star International, Niantic,

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global and Taiwanese ICT Industry” has been added to orbis research database.

This report encompasses six major hardware products in the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) industry, including desktop PC, notebook PC (including mini PC), server, smartphone, motherboard, and panel, which are then grouped into two categories: IT devices and key components. MIC (Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute) explores the development of these products both worldwide and in Taiwan, and highlights the key issues and outlook of the ICT industry and market.

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2392664

Development of the global ICT industry from the perspective of IT devices and key components

Development of the Taiwanese ICT industry from the perspectives of IT devices and key components

Highlight topics in the ICT industry and includes an extensive analysis related to smart speaker (giving Google as an example), smart car, AR/VR, gaming notebook PC, and smart manufacturing.

51VR, Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Asus, Boe, China Star Optoelectronics Technology, Dell, Dreamscape Immersive, Finisar, Gionee, Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Intel, International Monetary Fund, Leap Motion, Lenovo, LG, Magic Leap, Market Intelligent & Consulting Institute, Meizu, Microsoft, Micro-Star International, Niantic, NVidia, Oppo, Outward, Perfect Corp, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Tianma, US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Vivo, Vrvana, Xiaomi, ZTE

Get the DISCOUNT on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2392664

Table of Content:

1. Information Technology Industry Overview

1.1 Global Industry

1.2 Taiwan’s Industry

2. Introduction to the Global IT Industry

2.1 IT Devices

2.2 Key components

3.Introduction to the Taiwanese IT Industry

3.1 IT Devices

3.2 Key Modules

4.Highlighted Topics

4.1 Smart Speaker: Google

4.2 Smart Car

4.3 AR/VR

4.4 Gaming Notebook

4.5 Smart Manufacturing

5. Future Outlook

5.1 Global Information Industry Outlook

5.2 Taiwan’s Information Industry Outlook

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

List Of Tables:

Figure 1: Scope of the ICT Industry

Figure 2: Taiwanese ICT Hardware Production Value, 2007-2017

Table 1: Taiwanese Major ICT Hardware Shipment Performance in 2017

Browse the Complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-and-taiwanese-ict-industry-and-market-2018-and-beyond

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]