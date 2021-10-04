Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017-2023

The global disposable medical supplies market was valued at $48,630 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $80,252 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Disposable medical supplies are non-durable medical consumables that are usually disposable in nature. These supplies cannot withstand repeated usage by more than one individual. Development of disposable supplies was aimed at reducing the infections in hospital settings such as hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and others.

Market Segments & Its Classifications:

By Type

– Diagnostic Supplies

– – Glucose Monitoring Strips

– – Blood Collection Consumables

– – Diagnostic Catheters

– Dialysis Consumables

– Radiology Consumables

– Infusion Products

– – Smart Syringes

– – Prefilled Syringes

– Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

– Hypodermic Products

– Sterilization Consumables

– Nonwoven Medical Supplies

– – Incontinence Products

– – Surgical Nonwoven Products

– Wound Care Consumables

– – Infection Management

– – Exudate Management

– – Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWT)

– Others

By Application

– Cardiovascular

– Cerebrovascular

– Ophthalmology

– Gynecology

– Urology

– Orthopedics

– Others

– By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics/Physician Offices

– Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Research Institutes

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Singapore

– – Australia

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Egypt

– – Rest of LAMEA

The report also includes competitive benchmarking to evaluate the performance of the business processes and products with the best performances of rival companies in the industry.

The detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Disposable Medical Supplies Market is provided in the report. Few of the major companies included in Disposable Medical Supplies Market research report are

– Abbott Laboratories

– Bayer AG

– Becton, Dickinson, and Company

– Cardinal Health Incorporated

– Domtar Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– 3M Company

– Braun (B.) Melsungen AG

– Terumo Corporation

– Smiths Group plc.

– The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– Bard (CR) Incorporated

– BarrierSafe Solutions International

– Cederroth Intressenter AB and others

In addition to that, Porters’ Five Force Analysis coherently illustrates the potential strategies of the relevant players in Disposable Medical Supplies Market.

Table Of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in demand for disposable medical supplies

3.5.1.2. Increase in trend for disposable medical supplies to avoid contamination and healthcare-acquired infections

3.5.1.3. Favorable government regulations

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Inadequate reimbursement policies

3.5.2.2. Raise in environmental concerns due to disposable wastes

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Higher investment in healthcare facilities by the developing economies

3.5.3.2. Increase in robotic-assisted surgeries

CHAPTER 4: DISPOSABLE MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Diagnostic supplies

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Glucose monitoring strips

4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Blood collection consumables

4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Diagnostic catheters

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Dialysis consumables

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5. Radiology consumables

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6. Infusion products

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Smart syringes

4.6.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.6.4. Prefilled syringes

4.6.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.7. Intubation & ventilation supplies

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8. Hypodermic products

4.8.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9. Sterilization consumables

4.9.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.10. Nonwoven medical supplies

4.10.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.10.3. Incontinence products

4.10.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.10.4. Surgical nonwoven products

4.10.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.11. Wound care consumables

4.11.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.11.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.11.3. Infection management

4.11.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.11.4. Exudate management

4.11.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.11.5. Negative pressure wound therapy devices (NPWT)

4.11.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.12. Other medical supplies

4.12.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.12.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: DISPOSABLE MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cardiovascular

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3. Cerebrovascular

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4. Ophthalmology

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5. Gynecology

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6. Urology

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7. Orthopedics

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8. Others

