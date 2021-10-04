Global Eye Tracking Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 37.1% By the End of 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Eye Tracking Market by Type (Head-Mounted Eye Tracker and Remote Eye Tracker), Application (Assistive Communication, Academic Research, Consumer Behavior Research, and Usability Testing), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Eye Tracking Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024. The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3946

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in adoption and increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered.

The eye tracking market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. According to application, it is divided into assistive communication, academic research, consumer behavior research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is further categorized into retail, automotive, healthcare, government, and others (advertising, entertainment, and web designing). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global eye tracking market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2024.

– Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

– Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

– This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Head-mounted Eye Trackers

– Remote Eye Trackers

By Application

– Assistive Communication

– Academic Research

– Consumer Behavior Research

– Usability Testing

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Government

– Others

By Region

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/eye-tracking-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2015-2017

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2015-2017

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing use of eye tracking technology in military and aerospace sectors.

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand for assistive communication devices.

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Growth in automation across various industry verticals and rapid acceptance of robotics technology.

3.5.2.2. High product cost.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid growth of eye tracking in new applications such as lie-detecting system, video gaming industry, cognitive testing, and aviation industries.

CHAPTER 4: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HEAD MOUNTED EYE TRACKER

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. REMOTE EYE TRACKER

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ASSISTIVE COMMUNICATION.

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. ACADEMIC RESEARCH

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. CONSUMER BEHAVIOR RESEARCH

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. USABILITY TESTING

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. RETAIL

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. AUTOMOTIVE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. HEALTHCARE

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Military & Aerospace

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. OTHERS

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by Type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by Application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast by Industry vertical

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3946

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com