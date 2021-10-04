Global Fumed Silica Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227370#ixzz5pmFrLKM2

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Fumed Silica Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.

Fumed silica is an ultra-fine, high-purity particle used as a reinforcing, thickening, abrasive, thixotropic, suspending or anti‐caking agent in a wide variety of products for the automotive, construction, microelectronics, and consumer products industries.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Fumed silica has light density, which would increase the cost of transportation. So the main market players of fumed silica set up production plants in main consumption regions to save cost of transportation.

Fumed silica could be applied in many fields, such as silicone rubber applications, adhesives and sealants applications, polyester applications, paints and inks application and others. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more fumed silica. So, fumed silica has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality fumed silica through improving manufacturing process.

The worldwide market for Fumed Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2170 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fumed Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Cabot

Wacker

Tokuyama

Orisil

OCI Corporation

GBS

Wynca

Fushite

Blackcat

Changtai

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3837043-global-fumed-silica-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

BET 100-160

BET 160-210

BET 210-300

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Silicone Rubber Applications

Adhesives and Sealants Applications

Polyester Applications

Paints Application

Inks Application

Others

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227370

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3837043-global-fumed-silica-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fumed Silica Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 BET 100-160

1.2.2 BET 160-210

1.2.3 BET 210-300

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Silicone Rubber Applications

1.3.2 Adhesives and Sealants Applications

1.3.3 Polyester Applications

1.3.4 Paints Application

1.3.5 Inks Application

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Evonik

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Evonik Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Cabot

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cabot Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Wacker

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Wacker Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tokuyama

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tokuyama Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Orisil

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Orisil Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 OCI Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 OCI Corporation Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 GBS

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Fumed Silica Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 GBS Fumed Silica Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227370#ixzz5pmFuBTWv