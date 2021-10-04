Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) is defined as an integrated, holistic approach to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001169-global-governance-risk-management-and-compliance-grc-market
This report focuses on the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Dell (RSA Security)
SAP
Oracle
Software AG
LogicManager
Riskonnect
ACL GRC
SAI Global
MetricStream
SAS Institue
Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)
Sword Active Risk
Check Point Software
MEGA International
Resolver
Lockpath
ProcessGene
Aravo
ReadiNow
LogicGate
Reciprocity ZenGRC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001169-global-governance-risk-management-and-compliance-grc-market
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Dell (RSA Security)
12.2.1 Dell (RSA Security) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.2.4 Dell (RSA Security) Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dell (RSA Security) Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Software AG
12.5.1 Software AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.5.4 Software AG Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Software AG Recent Development
12.6 LogicManager
12.6.1 LogicManager Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.6.4 LogicManager Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LogicManager Recent Development
12.7 Riskonnect
12.7.1 Riskonnect Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.7.4 Riskonnect Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Riskonnect Recent Development
12.8 ACL GRC
12.8.1 ACL GRC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.8.4 ACL GRC Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ACL GRC Recent Development
12.9 SAI Global
12.9.1 SAI Global Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.9.4 SAI Global Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SAI Global Recent Development
12.10 MetricStream
12.10.1 MetricStream Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
12.10.4 MetricStream Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 MetricStream Recent Development
12.11 SAS Institue
12.12 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)
12.13 Sword Active Risk
12.14 Check Point Software
12.15 MEGA International
12.16 Resolver
12.17 Lockpath
12.18 ProcessGene
12.19 Aravo
12.20 ReadiNow
12.21 LogicGate
12.22 Reciprocity ZenGRC
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India
Phone: 8411985042