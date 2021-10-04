Global IT Training Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global IT Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. More number of institution have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.

In 2018, the global IT Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Training development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CGS

Firebrand

Global Knowledge

IBM

New Horizon

Avnet Academy

Corpex

Dell

ExecuTrain

ExitCertified

Fast Lane

GP Strategies

HP

ILX Group

Infopro Learning

Infosec Institute

ITpreneurs

Koenig Solutions

Learning Tree International

Learnsocial

NetCom Learning

NIIT

Onlc Training Centers

QA

SAP

SkillSoft

TATA Interactive System

Technology Transfer Service

TTA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure

Development

Database

Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

SMEs

Enterprise

Government Organizations

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

