GLOBAL SSL CERTIFICATION MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

SSL Certificates are small data files that digitally bind a cryptographic key to an organization’s details. When installed on a web server, it activates the padlock and the https protocol (over port 443) and allows secure connections from a web server to a browser. Typically, SSL is used to secure credit card transactions, data transfer and logins, and more recently is becoming the norm when securing browsing of social media sites.

The augmented need for privacy and security is the key driver for the growth of this market. Recently, it has been observed that many consumers prefer online transactions due to advantages like smooth fund management and easy fund transfers. This increase in online transactions is anticipated to foster the instances of data and identity theft, which in turn impels the need for data security during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Comodo

DigiCert

Entrust Datacard

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

Symantec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Organization Validation (OV)

Domain Validation (DV)

Extended Validation (EV)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

