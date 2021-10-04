GLOBAL VOICE OVER INTERNET PROTOCOL (VOIP) SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025
Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Industry
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is considered as the most efficient way to communicate across the globe. With the internet as a signal, it uses digital signal propagation.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly. The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.
This report focuses on the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Ericsson
Nokia
SK Telecom
T-Mobile
Bell Canada
Bharti Airtel
Bouygues Telecom
Celcom Axiata
Cisco
DNA
DTAC
Huawei
Kcell
KT
KPN
LG Uplus
Mavenir Systems
Mobile TeleSystems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
International VoIP Call
Domestic VoIP Call
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 Nokia
12.3.1 Nokia Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.3.4 Nokia Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.4 SK Telecom
12.4.1 SK Telecom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.4.4 SK Telecom Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SK Telecom Recent Development
12.5 T-Mobile
12.5.1 T-Mobile Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.5.4 T-Mobile Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 T-Mobile Recent Development
12.6 Bell Canada
12.6.1 Bell Canada Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.6.4 Bell Canada Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Bell Canada Recent Development
12.7 Bharti Airtel
12.7.1 Bharti Airtel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.7.4 Bharti Airtel Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Bharti Airtel Recent Development
12.8 Bouygues Telecom
12.8.1 Bouygues Telecom Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.8.4 Bouygues Telecom Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bouygues Telecom Recent Development
12.9 Celcom Axiata
12.9.1 Celcom Axiata Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.9.4 Celcom Axiata Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Celcom Axiata Recent Development
12.10 Cisco
12.10.1 Cisco Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction
12.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.11 DNA
12.12 DTAC
12.13 Huawei
12.14 Kcell
12.15 KT
12.16 KPN
12.17 LG Uplus
12.18 Mavenir Systems
12.19 Mobile TeleSystems
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
