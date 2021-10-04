Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market 2019 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2022

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Solution (Managed Software, Application Software), by Service (Consulting and Development Service, Managed Services), by Application (Customer Analytics, Risk & Fraud Analytics) and Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT/ITES, Telecommunication) – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Hadoop is an open source software framework this is utilized for storing data and running application in a group of commodity hardware. This software provides a massive storage for all kind of data, with enormous processing power and also have an ability to handle limitless concurrent task virtually. Hadoop also refers to a distributed processing technology that are widely being used for Big Data Analytics. The market of Hadoop is growing rapidly as a Hadoop technology and also provides the cost effective and quick solutions as compared to the traditional tools used for data analysis that includes relational database management system (RDMS).

The study shows that the Hadoop Big Data is widely being accepted by the numerous sectors that includes BFSI, automotive, IT/ITES, Telecommunication and among others. BFSI sectors is expected to exhibits the largest market share, followed by the telecommunication, IT/ ITES and among others. The growing volume of structured and unstructured data and increasing demand of Big Data analytics are some of the major factors for the growth of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market. The advancement in technology has led the requirement storage capacity and has resulted into the growth of the Hadoop Big Data market.

Based on the vertical segment, the logistics and transportation are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the end of the end forecasted period. This growth is due to the implementation of intelligent transportation system and raising demand of integrated supply chain management system. The global Hadoop Big Data Analytics is expected to grow from 7.3 Billion in 2016 to 38.5 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 26.5% by the end of the forecasted period.

Study Objectives of Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of solution, service, application, vertical and regions.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market are – Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Cloudera, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Tableau Software, Inc. (U.S.), Pentaho Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Datameer, Inc.(U.S.), Karmasphere, Inc.(U.S.), MapR Technologies (U.S.) and among others.

Market Segments:

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, services, application, and vertical.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Solution:

Managed Software

Application Software

Performance Management Software

Others

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Service:

Consulting and Development Service

Managed Services

Others

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Application:

Customer Analytics

Risk & Fraud Analytics

Security Intelligence

Operational Intelligence

Others

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Transportation & SCM

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment and raising demand of real time data is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services and Big Data analysis is also driving the smart thermostat market.

