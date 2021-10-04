Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2023
Hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity from hydrogen while the vehicle is running. It uses a hydrogen fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. The vehicle does not create any greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vehicle operation unlike diesel-powered and gasoline vehicles. Moreover, extensive support from government to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure provides ample of growth opportunity.
Rise in environmental concern and government initiatives to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure drive the market growth. Furthermore, tax rebates and developments in aggressive hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) fuels the market growth. However, initial large investment in infrastructure is expected to restrain the market growth.
The report segments the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market based on vehicle type, technology, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger and commercial vehicle. According to technology, the market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cells, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market include Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Daimler, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Ballard Power Systems, General Motors, and MAN.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Fuel Cell Technology Type
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
South Korea
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
