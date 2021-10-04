Industry Control and Factory Automation Market Riding High Growth on Top Players, Emerging Trends to Foray into Global Industry in 2019

The industrial control and factory automation market has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years owing to the significant advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industry. A complete set of technologies and control devices that enhance productivity, as well as the quality of products, comprised of the entire scope of industry control and factory automation. The advantage of automation is that it always aims to reduce the production costs for a company and thereby results in increased profitability margins. Further, automation also aims at reducing human intervention which eliminates losses due to human errors.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Ametek Inc.

2. Bosch Automation

3. General Electric Co

4. Honeywell International

5. Mitsubishi Coproration

6. Omron Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rising implementation of industrial robots and increasing usage of enabling technologies in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the industry control and factory automation market in the coming years. Significant capital investments for establishing an error-free automation system and industrial control is anticipated to pose a big challenge in the growth of the industry control and factory automation market. Further, demand for safety compliance solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the industry control and factory automation market.

The “Global Industry Control and Factory Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industry control and factory automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global industry control and factory automation market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industry control and factory automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industry control and factory automation market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. Based on component, the industry control and factory automation market is segmented into industrial robots, machine vision, control valves, field instruments, human-machine interface, industrial pc, sensors, and industrial 3D printing. On the basis of application, the industry control and factory automation market is segmented into power, automotive, printing and packaging, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, textile, chemical, plastics, food processing, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industry control and factory automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industry control and factory automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the industry control and factory automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industry control and factory automation in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the industry control and factory automation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industry control and factory automation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industry control and factory automation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industry control and factory automation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industry control and factory automation market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

