Intelligent Video Market Technological Innovation, Trends and Growth Analysis to 2023 | Cisco Systems, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, IBM, Honeywell International, Panasonic, Verint Systems

Video analytics also called as intelligent video analytics, is a software which monitors video streams in near real-time. During monitoring the videos, the software finds events, attributes, or patterns of certain behavior through video analysis of the monitored environments. The intelligent video analytics in expansive amount of applications such as security, public safety to crowd management. The intelligent video has started to witness a big boom in the business world. An increase in the government spending level to improve public safety infrastructure to get in-depth insights from the video data is responsible to drive growth of intelligent video market. Moreover, demand for advanced video analytics software is expected to grow in non-government sectors, which is further anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the forthcoming period.

Some of the key players of Intelligent Video Market:

IBM , Cisco Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon , Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. , Robert Bosch GmbH , Objectvideo, Inc., Advantech, Infinova, Qognify, PureTech Systems , IntelliVision, VCA Technology

The research report on Intelligent Video Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Segmentation by application:

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Intelligent Video market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Intelligent Video market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Video Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Video Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Video Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Intelligent Video Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Video Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Video Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intelligent Video Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intelligent Video Revenue by Product

4.3 Intelligent Video Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Video Breakdown Data by End User

