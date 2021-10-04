Internet Radio Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Grace Digital, Aluratek, Sangean, Sungale and more…
Internet Radio Market
Internet radio is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet. Broadcasting on the Internet is usually referred to as webcasting since it is not transmitted broadly through wireless means. It can either be used as a stand-alone device running through the internet, or as a software running through a single computer system.
This report focuses on the global Internet Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Grace Digital
Aluratek
Sangean
Sungale
Divoom
Ocean Digital
TuneIn Radio
iHeart Radio
Sirius XM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Streaming Radio
E-Radio
Online Radio
Market segment by Application, split into
News
Sports
Music
Games
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
