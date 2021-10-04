Italy Retail Savings and Investments Market Analysis Of Key Players Banco BPM S.p.A, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, UniCredit S.p.A

Retail Savings & Investments in Italy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Italy retail savings & investments market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Major Key Companies Mentioned:

Banco BPM S.p.A

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

UniCredit S.p.A

Key highlights

– The retail savings and investments market covers four non-life retail savings and investment products segments: deposits, mutual funds, direct investment in equity, and direct investment in bonds.

– The Italian retail savings & investments market had total investments of $2,384.8bn in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2013 and 2017.

– The deposits segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total investments of $1,331.9bn, equivalent to 55.8% of the market’s overall value.

– Banks are struggling to attract depositors as they are unable to offer tempting interest rates because of the ECB’s 0% rate. Competitor wars have erupted with banks like Banca Marche offering seemingly unsustainable rates up to 1.9%, but these often require large deposits and the need to tie the money up for long periods.

