Kombucha Market Current Trend and Upcoming Opportunities Lead by Buchi Kombucha, GT’S LIVING FOODS, KeVita, Inc, Kosmic Kombucha, Live Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made by adding tea and sugar to the symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. It is slightly sweet, tangy in taste and naturally effervescent. Kombucha is added with probiotics, amino acids and live enzymes. This is also available in flavors such as mix herbs, fruit, spices and tea infusions. Numerous health benefits have been associated with the consumption of kombucha such as treating AIDS, aging, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation and diabetes. Moreover, this beverage has caused rare cases of serious adverse effects, including fatalities, possibly arising from contamination during home preparation.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure is increasing the health consciousness of the consumers resulting in high demand for healthy food and beverages. This is in turns results in high demand for kombucha. Growing health consciousness among the people and deteriorating health due to changing lifestyles of the people are driving the kombucha market globally. People are ready to pay more for healthy food and beverage and are also ready to try new products with innovative flavors which further boost the market growth. However, high cost and lack of awareness are the key factors hampering the growth of the kombucha market.

Leading Kombucha Market Players:

Buchi Kombucha

GT’S LIVING FOODS

KeVita, Inc

Kosmic Kombucha

Live Kombucha

Makana beverages Inc.

NessAlla Kombucha

Pure Steeps Beverage, LLC

Reeds, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The global kombucha market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the global kombucha market is divided into, original and flavored. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into, supermarkets, health stores, online stores and others.

