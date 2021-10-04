LASIK EYE SURGERY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

Global LASIK Eye Surgery Industry

The LASIK eye surgery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Laser-assisted in Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) is the most common surgery method used to correct vision errors such as Myopia, Hyperopia, and Astigmatism. The global eye surgery market has been growing significantly due to various factors such as technological advancement and innovations. Rising awareness among people is one of the major reasons for the growth of this market. Increasing vision defects due to pollution, consistent use of computers and mobile phones, atmosphere and so on creates demand for eye surgeries across the globe. This surgery is considered to be effective due to various aspects such as fast recovery time, high precision, shorter hospital stays and less blood loss. Growing health concern among the people across the globe and rising disposable income will further boost the market growth. However, there are some factors acting as barrier for this market which includes high price of the treatment and unfavorable reimbursement policies.

The global LASIK eye surgery market can be segmented based on vision error, end user and types. Based on the vision error, the market is further bifurcated as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. On the basis of end users, the market is diversified as hospitals, eye care clinic and LASIK centers. As per type, the market is sub-divided as wavefront optimized, wavefront-guided and topography-guided.

The global LASIK eye surgery market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The regions analyzed in the report involve North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific which includes India, Japan and China are considered to be the fastest growing LASIK eye surgery market due to rapid developing healthcare technologies nd significant pool of eye patients. The North America dominates the whole market due to development of innovative technologies, highest healthcare spending and growing awareness. Europe covers considerable market share due to cohesive government policies and funds for R&D to explore eye care treatment.

The companies contributing in the global market includes Alcon, Bausch&Lomb, and Novartis, Allergan, Topcon cooperation and Johnson&Johnson. The companies are offering innovative products and equipment for better eye care. The companies are focusing on product launch, merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnerships and geographical expansion to stay competitive. For an instance: The LASIK Vision Institute in February 2018 opened a center in Duluth, Georgia. The center will have the latest in FDA-approved technology, topography-guided LASIK technology.

Research Methodology

The market study of LASIK eye surgery market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as Advanced EyeCare Associates.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

Market Segmentation:

Global LASIK eye surgery market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global LASIK eye surgery Market Research and Analysis, By Vision Error

2. Global LASIK eye surgery Market Research and Analysis, By End User

3. Global LASIK eye surgery Market Research and Analysis, By Type

4. Global LASIK eye surgery Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of LASIK eye surgery market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the LASIK eye surgery market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the LASIK eye surgery market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Broad profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned 1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

2. ACCUTOME INC.

3. ALCON LABORATORIES INC.

4. ALLERGAN PLC

5. AURO LABORATORIES LIMITED

6. BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED

7. BIOTECH VISION CARE PVT.LTD.

8. CARL ZEISS AG

9. CIBA VISION

10. COOPERVISION, INC.

11. ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A.

12. HOYA CORPORATION

13. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

14. LASER SIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

15. LUXOTTICA GROUP S.P.A.

16. NIDEK CORPORATION

17. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

18. THE LASIK VISION INSTITUTE, LLC

19. THE OMAHA EYE & LASER INSTITUTE

20. TOPCON CORPORATION

21. VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

22. VISUFARMA B.V.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS &CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN LASER EYE SURGERY MARKET

3.1.2. GROWING INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE OF EYE DISEASES

3.1.3. RISING DEMAND FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES

3.1.4. FASTER RECOVERY AND HIGH PRECISION

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH PRICE OF TREATMENT

3.2.2. UNFAVOURABLE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND FUNDED INITIATIVES

3.3.2. INCREASING AWARENESS OF LASIK SURGERY ACROSS THE GLOBE

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY OF VISION ERROR

4.1.1. MYOPIA

4.1.2. HYPEROPIA

4.1.3. ASTIGMATISM

4.2. BY END USER

4.2.1. HOSPITALS

4.2.2. EYE CARE CLINIC AND LASIK CENTRES

4.3. BY TYPE

4.3.1. WAVEFRONT OPTIMIZED

4.3.2. WAVEFRONT-GUIDED

4.3.3. TOPOGRAPHY GUIDED

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued….

