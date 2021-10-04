Lower GI Series Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023 | Top key Players: Eisai, PeaceHealth, Alfa Wassermann, NOVADAQ, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, AstraZeneca, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Global Lower Gi Series Market – Overview

Gastrointestinal diseases has gained a tremendous attention over the last few years. Increasing prevalence of different gastrointestinal diseases and disorders has encouraged many companies for initiating the research & development for innovative and advanced drugs, diagnostics, and therapeutic approaches.

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/771

A Lower Gastrointestinal (GI) Series or Barium Enema test provides a series of X-ray images of the large intestine. A lower Gi series is most commonly used to screen for colorectal cancer and bowel diseases. It is helpful for determining the cause of bleeding, pain, bowel obstruction, or changes in bowel movements. Upon modification of this test to a Double-Contrast Barium Enema, and with the use of fluoroscope, it can be used to view inside the large intestine to provide a better view of the mucous membrane.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global lower Gi series market is currently very steady and growing at a moderate rate. This market is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of GI diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing investment in research & development. Additionally, changing lifestyle and increasing awareness about the availability of the treatment fuel the market growth. Having said that, development of an alternative diagnostic tests, and increasing use of colonoscopies may hinder the growth of the lower GI series market to an extent..

Global Lower Gi Series Market – Competitive Analysis

The global lower Gi series market consists of number of healthcare providers and tests available in the market. The market demonstrates steady growth. Further resulting in intensified competition. Top players are investing heavily in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective procedures for diagnostics in the GI space. There are few developments in the market with respect to lower GI series.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a manufacturer of different types of medicines. One of the drugs manufactured by this company is Linaclotide which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and marketed since December 2012.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, It has launched number of products used as contrast media. In 2016, the company announced partnership with Ajinomoto co., Inc. for the establishment of gastrointestinal specialty Ea Pharma Co.

The global market consist of players such as Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), PeaceHealth (U.S.), Purdue Pharma L.P. (U.S.), Alfasigma SpA (Italy), Mount Sinai Beth (Israel), South Sound Radiology (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Global Lower GI series Market – Regional Analysis

The global lower GI series market is growing at a moderate rate. This market is greatly benefitted by the increased aging population in the major regions all across the world. America region captured a significant share of the global lower GI series market. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, more than 34 million Americans have GI tract diseases out of which 20 million American have chronic diseases. According to Federal Interagency Forum, 46 million people over age 65 year lived in the United States in 2014, accounting for 15 percent of the total population. Such huge population in United States which are more prone to the gastrointestinal diseases such as Ulcerative colitis, colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, and others have majorly driving the growth of the lower Gi series market in this region.

European market is second highest revenue generator after America. Europe lower Gi series market has benefited by the presence of some major healthcare providers, and diagnostic laboratories in this region. Moreover, increasing patient pool for gastrointestinal diseases and changing laboratory practices are driving the growth for Europe lower GI series market.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in lower GI market owing to the rising population with the gastrointestinal problems. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International (2016), Japan and China rank second and fifth respectively in the incidence of stomach cancer in Asia. With such high rates of stomach cancer, researchers have begun investigating the various environmental and genetic factors that may explain such concerning statistics. According to the WHO, in 2015, the largest number of new TB cases occurred in Asia, of which India, Indonesia, China, and Pakistan accounted for more than 40% of the new TB cases. In order to handle the rise in GI disease, manufacturers have increased the investment in research and development. Government of Asian countries are also supporting the manufacturers for their research to balance the need and supply of the products.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lower-gi-series-market-771

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528,

Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra,

India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]