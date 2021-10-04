Multi-Cloud Management Market Size, Development Trends and Business Analysis over Distributed regions 2019-2027

Multi-cloud management uses two or more than two cloud computing services. Multi-cloud deployment signifies application of multiple SaaS (software as a service) or PaaS (platform as a service) cloud offerings. It is a mixture of public IaaS (infrastructure as a service) cloud services. Ability to prevent vendor lock-in is one of the essential use of multi-cloud adoption.

To comply with all the regulatory standards to maintain security regulations, the multi-cloud management market is growing in a current scenario. Increase in adoption of automation technology has raised the demand to use multi-cloud service in organizations. Besides, the driving factors, multi-cloud management market are also present in players have several opportunities, such as rise in the usage of multi-cloud services in small and medium enterprises to ease business processes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global multi-cloud management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The multi-cloud management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The market payers from Multi-Cloud Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Multi-Cloud Management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Multi-Cloud Management market.

Companies covered in these reports are

– Accenture Plc

– BMC Software, Inc.

– Cisco, Inc.

– CenturyLink

– Dell Inc.

– ecmanaged

– IBM Corporation

– Jamcracker, Inc.

– Rackspace US, Inc.

– VMware, Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of the multi-cloud management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global multi-cloud management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading multi-cloud management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global multi-cloud management market is segmented on the basis of the component, deployment model, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, the multi-cloud management market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid cloud. The multi-cloud management market on the basis of application is classified into data security and risk management, migration and integration, monitoring and access management, cloud automation, infrastructure and resource management, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the multi-cloud management market is segmented into BFSI, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, defense, energy, and others.

