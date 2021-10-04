Nanofiber Market projected to register 25.0% CAGR to 2025 – Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Donaldson Company, DuPont, ELMARCO, ESpin Tehnologies Systems

The Global Nanofiber market accounted for US$ 1,263.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 7,238.3 Mn in 2025.

Nanofiber market growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by the following major factors, such as rising industrialization especially in the developing economies and the associated pollution levels. Nanofibers in the air filters can be used to reduce the harmful emissions form these industries considerably. Also, the growing importance of medical and pharmaceutical industry worldwide and the increasing applications of nanofibers in this industry is another factor driving the growth of nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Leading Nanofiber Market Players:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

DuPont

ELMARCO s.r.o.

ESpin Tehnologies Systems, Inc.

Finetex EnE, Inc.

MEMPRO Ltd.

Revolution Fibres Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.

Nanofiber Market Strategic Insights

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in Global Nanofiber Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in Nanofiber Market landscape are listed below-

2018: Asahi Kasei unveiled its plan to expand capacity for Leona nylon 66 filament in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan. This expansion is expected to company’s capabilities to meet the strong demand growth that is being driven by stricter safety regulations, greater vehicle production, and the use of more airbags per vehicle.

2018: DuPont unveiled its plan to build new specialty materials manufacturing facility in East China. The new facility is expected to produce compounded high-end engineering plastics and adhesives to serve customers in transportation, industrial, electronics, and consumer products markets.

2017: Toray Industries, has acquired a commercial-use land in Foshan, Guangdong Province in South China. The company acquired to start business of high-performance polypropylene spunbond. The company plans to establish a production facility with annual capacity of 20,000 tons of PP spunbond. Operations by the facility would start in 2019.

By Material

Polymer Nanofiber

Carbon Nanofiber

Ceramic Nanofiber

Composite Nanofiber

Glass Nanofiber

By Application

Industrial

Defense & Security

Consumer

Electronics

Energy

Medical Life Science & Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Environmental

Increasing application of nanofiber in Medical Life science and Pharmaceutical (MLP) Industry in North America and Europe is driving nanofiber market

Over the years, the US, UK, Germany, and France have experienced significant demand for drugs and the trend is rapidly increasing, which is propelling the pharmaceutical companies to increase their production and sales over the years. The demand for generic drugs has more importance than the counterparts i.e. the brand name drugs owing to lower cost with same chemical composition. In 2016, according to IMS the generic drugs segment accounted for 88% of the overall volume of the pharmaceutical industry in the US, and the trend is anticipated to increase steadily. The nanofibers with their standout physiochemical and mechanical properties play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry and have gained popularity in North American, and European market in the recent times. Drug delivery, wound healing, barrier textiles, and tissue engineering are some of the major applications of nanofibers in the healthcare sector and are significantly driving nanofiber market.

The Nanofiber Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nanofiber Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Nanofiber Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Nanofiber Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

