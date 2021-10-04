North America Fire Protection Systems Market Share, Outlook, Demand, Analysis, Future and Forecast till 2023

The report “North America Fire Protection Systems Market by product, by services, by industry vertical, by country- Forecast to 2023“, is expected to grow from USD XXX Million by 2017 to USD XXX Million by 2023. The market is predicted to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during 2017-2023. A fire protection system is used to suppress and control fire with the help of manual and automatic detectors. It comprises various components or products such fire detection systems, fire management systems, fire response systems, and fire analysis & software.

The North American fire protection system market report is segmented based on product, services, industry vertical, and country

Market Segments & Its Classifications:

Fire Protection Systems Market by Product

– Fire detection systems

– Fire management systems

– Fire response systems

– Fire analysis & software

– Others

Fire Protection Systems Market by Services

– Consulting & design

– Installation & maintenance

Fire Protection Systems Market by Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Automotive & Transport

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Power

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas and Mining

– Other Verticals

Fire Protection Systems Market by Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

The key players profiled in the report are as follows

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Johnson Controls, Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc.

– Halma PLC

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– United Technologies Corporation

– Amerex Corporation

– Gentex Corporation

– HOCHIKI Corporation

In addition to that, Porters’ Five Force Analysis coherently illustrates the potential strategies of the relevant players in North America Fire Protection Systems Market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2015-2017

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Need for fire protection systems across various industry domains

3.5.1.2. Increase in automation in residential and commercial buildings

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Higher installation and maintenance costs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements and innovations in equipment and networking

CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKT BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FIRE DETECTION SYSTEM

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.2.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.3. FIRE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.3.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.4. FIRE RESPONSE SYSTEM

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.4.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.5. FIRE ANALYSIS & SOFTWARE

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.5.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Overview

4.6.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.6.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKET BY SERVICES

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSULTING & DESIGN

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size, 2007-2015

5.2.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

5.3. INSTALLATION & MAINTENANCE

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size, 2007-2015

5.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

