Online Travel Market Technological Advancement, Business Growth and Top Key Players: Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor, Ctrip.Com International, Hostelworld, Hotel Urbano, Tourism, CheapOair.Com, Trivago, Thomas Cook

Global Online Travel Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers. The online travel market is driven by quick and convenient flight and hotel bookings, rise in customers’ trust in online payment, and ability to compare various available travel options. Nowadays, market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor, Ctrip.Com International, Hostelworld, Hotel Urbano, Tourism, CheapOair.Com, Trivago, Thomas Cook, MakeMyTrip, AirGorilla, Hays Travel, Airbnb, Yatra Online, Alibaba, Tuniu

The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category.

Asia-Pacific possesses the highest growth potential in the online travel market share, India and China being the most lucrative markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

