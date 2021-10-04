Organic Matting Agent Market Growth Opportunity, Development, Manufacturer, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Organic Matting Agent Market:-

Organic Matting Agent are a kind of supplement, which enhance the performance of coatings. These are widely used in paints & coatings to provide corrosion and temperature resistance along with increasing antiglare properties. They help in increasing the viscosity of the formulation. They are widely used in numerous application such as wood, architectural, industrial, leather, automotive, and others on account of superior properties such as high scratch resistance, excellent weather durability, resistance to chemicals.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Organic Matting Agent are rising urbanization, increasing demand for paints & coatings, growing per capita disposable income, and rising popularity among consumers to adopt matte finish products. Furthermore, increasing construction industry and rising automotive manufacturing across the globe are predicted to drive the growth of the market. Recently, matting agent producers have shifted their focus towards reducing the volatile organic content from paints & coatings formulations, due to rising environmental concern are expected to give a boost to water based Organic Matting Agents. However, high film shrinkage time along with the high VOC emission rate in solvent matting agent are predicted to hinder the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:-

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market for structural sealant followed by Europe and North America, on account of increasing demand from architectural, automotive, and general industry among others. Emerging countries such as India, Malaysia, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh are the fastest growing market for Organic Matting Sealant and is predicted to grow at the same pace soon. North American organic matting agent market is estimated to witness a substantial growth with the U.S. and Canada being major contributors on account of growing end use application in wood and architectural.

The U.S is expected to dominate the regional market growth due to the strong demand from wood and architectural sector. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are expected to witness an average organic matting agent market growth due to the involvement of new business models. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness a steady growth during the review period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:-

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Organic Matting Agent Market are Evonik Industries (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (U.S.), ALTANA (Germany), Heubach Color (Germany), TOYOBO CO., LTD. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), J COLOR CHEMICALS. (China), Deuteron GmbH (Germany), and others.

Intended Audience:-

Organic Matting Agent Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Organic Matting Agent

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Market Segmentation:-

The Global Organic Matting Agent Market is categorized based on type, technology, application, and end use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into waxes, thermoplastic, and others. Furthermore, waxes are segmented into natural, partly synthetic, and wholly synthetic, whereas, thermoplastic is further categorized into polyamides, polyurethanes, and polyacrylates. Under the type segment, wax type segment held the major share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the assessment period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, wood, industrial, architectural, leather, and others. Among these, architectural segment hold the largest market in 2016. The growth factors associated with the architectural segment are increasing the usage of organic matting agent in interior and exterior walls of all types of commercial, industrial, residential, and institutional buildings. Moreover, these find wide application scope in decorative interiors such as wood flooring, furniture, wall paintings, and others.

