Pain Management Product Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025
Pain is complex, so there are many treatment options — medications, therapies, and mind-body techniques. The classification of pain management drugs includes Opioids and Non-narcotic Analgesics. Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others. Non-narcotic Analgesics include NSAIDS, anticonvulsants, anti-depressants and others. And thie report is mainly studies of Pain Management madications.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pain Management Product market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pain Management Product business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pain Management Product market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pain Management Product value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Opioids
Non-narcotic Analgesics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitals
Clinics
Homecare
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pfizer
GSK
Novartis
Grunenthal
Bayer
Sanofi
Eli Lilly
AstraZeneca
Merck
Depomed
Yunnan Baiyao
Teva
Johnson & Johnson
Allergan
Purdue Pharma
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pain Management Product consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pain Management Product market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pain Management Product manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Pain Management Product Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pain Management Product Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Pain Management Product Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pain Management Product Segment by Type
2.2.1 Opioids
2.2.2 Non-narcotic Analgesics
2.3 Pain Management Product Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pain Management Product Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Pain Management Product Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Pain Management Product Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Pain Management Product Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Clinics
2.4.3 Homecare
2.5 Pain Management Product Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pain Management Product Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Pain Management Product Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Pain Management Product Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Pain Management Product by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pain Management Product Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pain Management Product Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pain Management Product Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Pain Management Product Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Pain Management Product Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Pain Management Product Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Pain Management Product Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pain Management Product Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Pain Management Product Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Pain Management Product Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Pfizer
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.1.3 Pfizer Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Pfizer News
12.2 GSK
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.2.3 GSK Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 GSK News
12.3 Novartis
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.3.3 Novartis Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Novartis News
12.4 Grunenthal
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.4.3 Grunenthal Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Grunenthal News
12.5 Bayer
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.5.3 Bayer Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Bayer News
12.6 Sanofi
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.6.3 Sanofi Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sanofi News
12.7 Eli Lilly
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Pain Management Product Product Offered
12.7.3 Eli Lilly Pain Management Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Eli Lilly News
……Continued
