Payment Gateway Market Size growing rapidly Over 19.3% CAGR and anticipated to reach US$ 1.7 Bn by 2025

India Payment Gateway market is expected to grow from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,708.1Mn in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3% between 2018 and 2025.

Payment Gateway Services enable the merchants to accept payments online with Credit Cards or Debit Cards. It is the technology that links merchant website to its processing network and merchant account. Rayzorpay, Paypal, CCAvenue, Instamojo and EBS are among the major players operating in this market. Over the years, digital payment industry in India has witnessed several initiatives both by the government and merchants, in order to promote the growth of digital payments in India. The e-commerce industry is well aware that payment gateway is the most crucial factor for their success in the business as it provides safe, reliable, secure and swift payment to their customers to make online payments.

Key Players Influencing the Market

India comprises of approximately 15% of global populations, out of with 58% are the youth. Having such a massive ratio of the young population the payment methods in the country are transforming tremendously. The cash usage in India is declining continuously, in the year 2017, the cash usage marginally declined by 33% and is anticipated to further come down to 29% in the coming years. Whereas, the digital payment methods including card transactions have risen to 36% in 2017 from 34% in the previous year. Some of the key players of India payment gateway market include Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Payments Pvt. Ltd., PayUMoney, BillDesk, CCAvenue, Ingenico Group (EBS), Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd, TimesofMoney Ltd., CyberSource, HDFC Payment Gateways, Oxigen Services(India) Private Limited., MASTERCARD Gateways ( MIGS) among others.

Report Features

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this Payment Gateway Market based on type, and organization size. By type the market is further segmented into hosted, non-hosted, direct and platform based. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market due to merchants seeking for quick installation of payment gateway solution on their website. By organization size the market is further segmented into SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large enterprises. Large enterprises account for majority market share due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

The Payment Gateway Marketreport aims to provide an overview of India payment gateway market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current payment gateway market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025 in India. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to India. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of the country along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Reasons to Buy the Report

